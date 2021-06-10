Home Ownership Program Now Available in Jewell County

BELOIT, KS, June 8, 2021 — A new program that seeks to make home ownership more affordable is now available to eligible buyers in Jewell County.

The pilot project of the NCK Home Ownership Program is designed to boost home ownership by reducing the barriers of down payments and closing costs. It offers a combination of a 0% down payment assistance loan of $10,000 and closing cost grant of $2,500 when purchasing a home of $50,000 of greater in Jewell County. Eligible home purchase types include existing homes, existing homes with planned/financed upgrades totaling $50,000 or greater, manufactured homes including lot and infrastructure, or new construction. Funds are limited and available on a first come, first served basis. The program officially launched in Jewell County June 8.

An award from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation of Logan, Kansas, assisted in the creation of the loan and grant pool, along with a donation from NCK Housing Opportunities, Inc. North Central Regional Planning Commission of Beloit, Kansas, is administering the program. NCK Housing Opportunities, Inc. is an affiliate of the North Central Regional Planning Commission.

“This initiative would not be possible without the generous assistance from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the tremendous support we have received from Jewell County banks and local leadership,” Program Manager Debra Peters said.

Primary objectives of the pilot program are to be a catalyst for first time home buyers, benefit employers in recruiting and retaining employees, and attract alumni back to the region to work, start/buy a business, or retire.

“We are pleased to bring this program to Jewell County,” Peters said. “It offers an opportunity to make home buying a reality for individuals and families, particularly in these challenging times.”

Similar pilot programs have been completed in Cloud, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa and Republic Counties. Since first launching in 2018, home ownership programs in the region have combined to assist in the purchase of 89 homes at an approximate value of $10 million. Results of the pilot programs will be used to develop a permanent regional home ownership program sometime in the future.

For more information about the program in Jewell County, contact your local bank or realtor or visit http://www.ncrpc.org/services/homeownership.

The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas. For more information about the NCRPC, visit http://www.ncrpc.org.