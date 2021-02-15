City Of Washington Expects To Avoid Rolling Blackouts

Electricity Update: with the media coverage regarding rolling blackouts, City of Washington would like our electrical customers to know that we have been generating power at the power plant since 5 am this morning in an effort to do our part to mitigate the situation.

As this is a very critical and fluid situation We will continue to generate as the situation calls for.

As long as no mechanical issues or other complications arise at the power plant, City of Washington customers should not expext an outage as a result of the rolling blackouts.

We continue to urge all customers to practice energy conservation at this time.

Please know that our staff is working hard at maintaining services and cannot always stop what they are doing to answer phone calls.