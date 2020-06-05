Kansas DCF Service Centers Reopening June 8

Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard announced today a select number of DCF offices will reopen to the public beginning Monday, June 8.

“Based on Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra plan for reopening and county data, I feel it is appropriate to slowly begin to open our service centers,” Howard said. “Our reopening plan is based on data and will be done in a safe and measured fashion.”

The agency recently opened some service centers to test its readiness and ensure the safety of both clients and employees. Clients can expect to see several safety measures inside the service centers.

Those include:

Limiting lobby capacity to ensure social distancing

Asking COVID-19 screening questions upon entry

Encouraging clients to wear masks

Asking clients to limit the number of people they bring to the service center

Making phone interviews available

Plexiglass partitions

Designating “phone stations” for clients

Service centers included in this initial round of openings include:

Atchison

Chanute

Colby

Columbus

Concordia

El Dorado 6/10

Fort Scott

Goodland

Hays

Hiawatha

Independence

Junction City

Lawrence

McPherson

Manhattan

Marysville

Osawatomie

Ottawa

Parsons

Phillipsburg

Pittsburg

Pratt

Salina

Topeka

Winfield 6/10

Other ways to connect with DCF

DCF also offers other ways for clients to connect with the agency if they are concerned about entering public spaces.

Clients with general questions about assistance programs can use the agency’s statewide customer service line at 1-888-369-4777.

Kansans who have case specific questions or need to provide information or documents can email those to their local service center at DCF.(city)EES@ks.gov (Example: DCF.TopekaEES.ks.gov).

Clients who have questions about their Kansas Benefits Card can call 1-800-997-6666.

If you need to report suspect abuse or neglect call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330.

“We know the pandemic has caused additional stress to the well-being of Kansas families,” Howard said. “Our goal is to be available no matter how someone contacts the agency because we know access to our programs can provide a measure of security during these difficult times.”

DCF will make additional announcements as more offices reopen.