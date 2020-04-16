Smith County Reports First COVID-19 Positive Case

The Smith County Health Department received notification today (April 14th) confirming our first positive case of COVID-19 in Smith County. We are working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.

The case in Smith County is a female over the age of 60 with no known travel history. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Smith County Health Department is working diligently to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. We will be monitoring these contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information will be given on the patient.

If you develop respiratory symptoms such as but not limited to, a cough, fever, shortness of breath or are a potential contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 please contact your health care provider PRIOR to arriving at the facility. PLEASE DO NOT ARRIVE AT THE CLINIC, HOSPITAL, OR ER PRIOR TO CALLING AHEAD. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers and allow for the most efficient usage of health care resources.

Now more than ever, it is important to implement social distancing, limit your risk of exposure, and do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. All health care providers in our community are working together to safely and efficiently address your health care needs.

Smith County residents can stay informed by visiting the Smith County Health Department Facebook page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 or covid19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Smith County Health Department at 785-282-6656.

Smith County Health Officer

Laura Hageman, RN/ADMIN