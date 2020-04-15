Governor Kelly Signs New Executive Order As Part of Her Administration’s Ongoing COVID-19 Response

Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #20-23 as part of her administration’s ongoing, comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order brings Kansas adult-care homes in line with other occupational licensing exemptions the Governor has issued in recent days. All state agencies working or collaborating with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services shall extend renewal deadlines for any occupational or professional license, certificate or registrations as needed.

“This order is critical to ensure adult care-home workers can continue to do their jobs during this pandemic,” Kelly said.

Additionally, the order temporarily suspends non-essential fire inspections for new or renewal of KDADS-licensed facilities during the State of Disaster Emergency. The suspension will remain valid until 90 days after the State of Disaster Emergency is terminated, and all fees are suspended until that time.

KDADS Secretary Laura Howard thanked the Governor for signing the order.

“This order will give nursing facilities the latitude to create alternate care sites or designated units to ensure safe care for all residents and support adherence to infection control measures,” Howard said. “Our agency is committed to continuing our work with community partners and local health officials to stem the tide of this pandemic in the state’s nursing facilities.”

Executive Order #20-23 can be found here.