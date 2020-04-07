Mitchell County Health Department Setting Up Homemade Mask Donation Point

Due to the increase of homemade maks, the Mitchell County Health Department will be setting up a drop off and pickup location inside the door at the Mitchell County Health Department.

They are requesting families only take 1-2 masks.

Please call the Mitchell County Health Department if you have any questions or would like to donate. Please note these are not medical grade and the purpose is for people to wear in public to stores and such. The Mitchell County Health Department can be contacted at (785) 738-5175.