First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Johnson County Nebraska

AUBURN – The Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) has confirmed a third case of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the district.

The person is a man in his fifties who lives in Johnson County. He developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on April 2. He is currently hospitalized for an unrelated condition and in stable condition.

An exposure assessment and contact investigations are in progress. All identified close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine and be actively monitored by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The SEDHD will continue to update the district as new information becomes available.

For more information about COVID-19, www.sedhd.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.