Cloud County Reports First Positive COVID-19 Case

The Cloud County Health Department received notification on Wednesday, April 1st confirming one positive case of COVID-19 in Cloud County.

The case in Cloud County is a resident with a recent known travel related exposure. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Cloud County Health Department is notifying all of the patient’s contacts and will monitor them routinely for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information will be given on the patient.

Cloud County Health Administrator Brandi Bray says they continue to work closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.