The 2019 Topside Tip-Off basketball tournament brackets are released, and Norton will face Lakin in the opening round on Thursday, December 12th.

The Norton Boys will tip at 3:00 p.m. central time from the auxiliary gym in Goodland, followed by the Girls at 5:00 p.m. from the same gym. We’ll have both games live on Classic Hits KQNK.

Below are the brackets, but they are in mountain time, so add an hour to each time to convert to central time.

2019 GIRLS BRACKET



2019 BOYS BRACKET