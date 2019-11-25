Winter Storm Expected Across NW Kansas & SW Nebraska

Here is the current expected snowfall totals forecast across the Tri-State area Monday night through Tuesday. These are subject to change. Snowfall amounts are based off several aspects including storm track. If the track varies even slightly, snowfall amounts could change. Stay tuned for future updates!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for pink shaded counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for purple shaded counties. Heavy snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches will be possible along and north of Interstate 70, with lesser amounts possible south of Interstate 70. Blowing snow may also be possible.

Thanksgiving is only a couple days away! Of course with all the holiday travel this week, winter weather is returning in a big way starting Monday night. Near blizzard conditions are expected Tuesday across much of the Tri-State area. Dry conditions are expected Wednesday before a wintry mix returns Wednesday night through Friday morning. Rain will continue throughout the day Friday. Travel safely and informed!