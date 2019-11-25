Winter Storm Expected Across NW Kansas & SW Nebraska

By
Derek Nester
-

Here is the current expected snowfall totals forecast across the Tri-State area Monday night through Tuesday. These are subject to change. Snowfall amounts are based off several aspects including storm track. If the track varies even slightly, snowfall amounts could change. Stay tuned for future updates!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for pink shaded counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for purple shaded counties. Heavy snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches will be possible along and north of Interstate 70, with lesser amounts possible south of Interstate 70. Blowing snow may also be possible.

Thanksgiving is only a couple days away! Of course with all the holiday travel this week, winter weather is returning in a big way starting Monday night. Near blizzard conditions are expected Tuesday across much of the Tri-State area. Dry conditions are expected Wednesday before a wintry mix returns Wednesday night through Friday morning. Rain will continue throughout the day Friday. Travel safely and informed!

Previous articleK-State Holds on for 30-27 Win at Texas Tech
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR