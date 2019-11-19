CMH Hospital Recognized With Performance Leadership Awards

MARYSVILLE – In honor of National Rural Health Day on November 21, 2019, Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) was recognized for overall excellence in the Quality and Outcome categories of the Performance Leadership Awards by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH). Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in either Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective.

“CMH is honored to be recognized for our efforts to continually provide the highest quality local care to our patients,” said Curtis Hawkinson, Chief Executive Officer. “While our staff is always striving towards that standard, it is rewarding to hear that our efforts are being acknowledged.”

The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.

“Each year, National Rural Health Day serves as a terrific backdrop for celebrating the power of rural and recognizing rural providers who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering quality care within their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be recognizing these top quartile performers in partnership with NOSORH.”

“National Rural Health Day has come to symbolize not just the vital role healthcare providers play in rural communities, but the dedication and hard work that goes into overcoming the unique healthcare challenges that exist across rural America,” said Teryl Eisinger, Chief Executive Officer, NOSORH. “We are proud of the work of the State Offices of Rural Health, their partners, and rural hospitals do to improve care across the nation.”