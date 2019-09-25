“Did You Know?” – Marshall County Historic Courthouse Is Topic For October Senior Luncheon

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, for the monthly Sterling Connection Lunch Bunch. The topic will be “Did You Know? About the Marshall County Historic Courthouse”, presented by Jan Pope, Marshall County Historical Society.

“We’ll be exploring the history of the Marshall County Historic Courthouse, as well as the courthouse museum. We’ll also talk about the different services available today at the historic courthouse, including genealogical research resources available, and more,” said Pope, Blue Rapids, who is a volunteer on the board of directors for the Marshall County Historical Society.

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing ackracht@cmhcare.org.