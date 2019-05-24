Tornado Touches Down Friday Morning In Marysville & Seneca

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

Additional damage assessments were underway following an overnight storm early Friday morning that apparently fired tornadic activity in northeast Kansas.

The storm path that did damage to a portion of east Marysville flipped a Landoll semi-trailer at the former Walmart parking lot yet left the Kaw Valley Greenhouse plants fifty yards away largely untouched. Two semis were reported overturned at Landoll shop 50, a 15’ tall steel fuel storage tank blew across the highway north to the country club, which also reported lots of tree damage. A cargo trailer at a property along the highway just down the road was moved and flipped on its side between two buildings which suffered no damage. A residential window in the neighborhood was also blown out, and a home on the Oketo blacktop had roof damage.

The National Weather Service categorized it as an EF-1, reportedly touching down shortly before 4 a.m. Another EF-1 tornado touched down just northeast of Seneca, in nearly the same neighborhood that saw a small tornado come through Tuesday evening.

Nemaha County Emergency Management Director Russell Lierz says that a shop building, and a couple vehicles inside were destroyed six miles northeast of Seneca, and an adjacent home had roof damage. There were no reported injuries.