K-State Agriculture Today: 1574 – Acts and Taxes…HPAI

  • Dealer Trust Act and Trump Tax Cuts
  • HPAI Confirmed in Kansas, Again
  • Drylot or Pasture for Cows

 

00:01:05 – Dealer Trust Act and Trump Tax Cuts: K-State and Washburn law professor Roger McEowen starts today’s show by discussing the Dealer Trust Act and what will happen if the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act isn’t extended.

Roger’s Blog Article

Roger on AgManager.info

 

00:12:05 – HPAI Confirmed in Kansas, Again: Continuing the show is Kansas Department of Agriculture Animal Health Commissioner, Justin Smith, to talk about highly pathogenic avian influenza. There have recently been confirmed cases in Kansas.

agriculture.ks.gov/AvianInfluenza

Sick Birds? 833-765-2006

Email: KDA.HPAI@ks.gov 

USCattleTrace.org

 

00:23:05 – Drylot or Pasture for Cows: Ask the Experts from the Beef Cattle Institute at K-State complete today’s show. Brad White, Bob Larson and Jason Warner talk about the differences between winter feeding cows on a drylot and pasture.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

