K-State Agriculture Today: 1574 – Acts and Taxes…HPAI

Dealer Trust Act and Trump Tax Cuts

HPAI Confirmed in Kansas, Again

Drylot or Pasture for Cows

00:01:05 – Dealer Trust Act and Trump Tax Cuts: K-State and Washburn law professor Roger McEowen starts today’s show by discussing the Dealer Trust Act and what will happen if the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act isn’t extended.

Roger’s Blog Article

Roger on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – HPAI Confirmed in Kansas, Again: Continuing the show is Kansas Department of Agriculture Animal Health Commissioner, Justin Smith, to talk about highly pathogenic avian influenza. There have recently been confirmed cases in Kansas.

agriculture.ks.gov/AvianInfluenza

Sick Birds? 833-765-2006

Email: KDA.HPAI@ks.gov

USCattleTrace.org

00:23:05 – Drylot or Pasture for Cows: Ask the Experts from the Beef Cattle Institute at K-State complete today’s show. Brad White, Bob Larson and Jason Warner talk about the differences between winter feeding cows on a drylot and pasture.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

