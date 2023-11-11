No. 19 Kansas Returns Home to Host Texas Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Ranked No. 19 in the country, the Kansas Jayhawks return home to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m. inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which will serve as KU’s Salute to Service Game.

The Big 12 matchup will kickoff at 11 a.m. on FS1 with Eric Collins (Play-by-Play) and Devin Gardner (Analyst) on the call.

Kansas (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) is off to its best start in the first nine games of its season since 2007, following a 28-21 victory over Iowa State on Nov. 4 in Ames, Iowa. The victory was Kansas’ first as a ranked team since the then-No. 16 ranked Jayhawks defeated Iowa State 41-36 on Oct. 10, 2009.

In the win against Iowa State, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 287 yards and one touchdown, paired with two rushing touchdowns for running back Devin Neal. Kansas’ defense put together another strong showing, holding Iowa State to 333 total yards and 21 points, while recording a defensive touchdown on a 50-yard interception return by cornerback Mello Dotson.

The interception return was Dotson’s second in as many games, marking the first time in school history a Kansas defender recorded interception returns for a touchdown in back-to-back games. The Jayhawks are tied for the nation’s lead in defensive touchdowns this season with four.

Texas Tech (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) enters Saturday’s game coming off a 35-28 victory over TCU on Thursday, Nov. 2, in which running back Tahj Brooks ran for 146 yards and a touchdown, paired with two passing touchdowns by quarterback Behren Morton. Defensively, Texas Tech benefitted on two interceptions by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, who now has nine career interceptions.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and the Red Raiders will be the 25th in the series history, which Texas Tech leads 22-2 all-time. Kansas’ last victory against Texas Tech came on Oct. 28, 2019, in Lawrence, 37-34.

This weekend’s game against Texas Tech serves as Kansas’ first of two remaining home games, as the Jayhawks host Kansas State for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Jayhawks will then close out the season on Saturday, Nov. 25 in a road contest at Cincinnati.

Fans interested in attending Kansas’ final two home games can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. To purchase tickets, and for more information, click here.