Late Field Goal Lifts Texas Tech Past No. 19 Kansas 16-13

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Devin Neal rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and the Kansas defense held Texas Tech to 16 points, but it was not enough as the Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks 16-13 in front of a sold-out crowd inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas trailed 13-0 entering the fourth quarter and came back to tie it up at 13-13 with 0:26 remaining in the game. However, Texas Tech drove 63 yards in four plays to set up Gino Garcia for a game-winning 30-yard field goal.

Neal has now tallied 2,762 yards in his career, which passes John Riggins, Gale Sayers and Clark Green for fifth on the all-time list. Neal finished with 137 yards and a touchdown to mark his fourth 100-yard game of the season and the 10th of his career.

Kansas took the ball first but struggled to get anything going on its first two drives, going 3-and-out to start the game. Texas Tech took advantage of the slow KU start and jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Kansas found momentum in the second quarter but was unable to reach the endzone in the first half, as Texas Tech stopped Kansas on a 4th-and-goal with 3:05 remaining in the half. Texas Tech would take the 10-0 lead into halftime.

Texas Tech would extend its lead to 13-0 with 2:58 remaining in the third quarter on a 31-yard field goal by Gino Garcia.

Following a missed Texas Tech field goal, Kansas found its first touchdown when running back Devin Neal broke off a 60-yard rush for a touchdown, marking his 27th career rushing touchdown. Texas Tech held the lead, 13-7 with 12:12 remaining in the game.

After forcing a Texas Tech punt on the next possession, Kansas got the ball at its own 23-yard line. The Jayhawks drove 71 yards over 11 plays but were forced to kick a field goal from the Texas Tech 6-yard line. The field goal cut the deficit to 13-10 with 4:42 left in the contest.

Kansas made Texas Tech punt again to give the Jayhawks a chance to tie or take the lead. After a touchback, KU marched 77 yards in 14 plays to get the ball down to the Texas Tech 3-yard line. Kansas was unable to convert the opportunity into a touchdown and kicked a field goal to tie the game at 13-13.

Three quick completions got Texas Tech down to the Kansas 12-yard line to setup Garcia for the game-winning field goal.

The Jayhawks host its final home game of the season against Kansas State for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Jayhawks will then close out the season on Saturday, Nov. 25 in a road contest at Cincinnati.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

