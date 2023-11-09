K-State Agriculture Today: 1557 – Options When Burning Land…PRF Insurance

Various Burning Seasons

Pasture, Rangeland and Forage, National FFA Convention

Invasive Plants Causing Home Landscape Problems

00:01:05 – Various Burning Seasons: Kicking off the show today is Oklahoma State University Extension fire ecology specialist, John Weir, to discuss considering different seasons for burning. He recently lectured about this at K-State’s Kling Anderson Lecture.

Fire Ecology OSU Extension

Fact Sheets

00:12:05 – Pasture, Rangeland and Forage, National FFA Convention: K-State agriculture policy specialist, Jenny Ifft, continues the show with reminders about Pasture, Rangeland and Forage insurance. We are also joined by Kansas FFA’s Sage Toews and Cecilia Newby to talk about their experience at National FFA Convention.

00:23:05 – Invasive Plants Causing Home Landscape Problems: Completing today’s show is K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Wyandotte County, Lynn Loughary, as she discusses invasive plants and the problems they can cause in the home landscape.

K-State Garden Hour

