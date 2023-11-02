Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/1/2023
844: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/1/2023
REGIONAL NEWS
AAA: End of Daylight Saving Time = Drowsy Drivers, Increased Danger on the Roads
WICHITA, Kan. – Nov 1, 2023 – Beginning at 2 a.m. this Sunday, November 5, Daylight Saving Time will end, which will result in fewer daylight...
LOCAL NEWS
The Aspen Institute names Cloud County as a Top 150 community college eligible for the 2025 Aspen Prize
Today, the Aspen Institute named Cloud County Community College as one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Thunder Acquires 2027 First-Round Pick Swap From Clippers
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 – As part of a three-team trade, the Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired the rights to a 2027 unprotected...
