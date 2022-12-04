Homicide Investigation Underway in Allen and Neosho Counties

- Advertisement -

ALLEN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening in Chanute, Kansas.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI for investigative assistance just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded and began investigating.

At around 4:50 p.m., Casey M. Dye, 43, of Petrolia, Kansas, arrived at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies.

Shortly after, law enforcement officers located a deceased man in a vehicle inside an automotive glass shop at 7545 Kansas Highway 39, in Chanute. The man, who was identified as Ryan M. Holcomb, 45, from Chanute, had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dye was arrested for first-degree murder and was booked into the Allen County Jail. Formal charges are pending, and additional charges are expected.

Investigators allege Dye killed Holcomb Saturday morning at a rural property in Allen County, and then moved his body to the business in Chanute where he was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.