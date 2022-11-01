KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

College SportsK-State Wildcats

Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play at home to 28 games in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at Bramlage Coliseum since the second exhibition of the 2003-04 season and have now won 11 straight overall in exhibition play since 2016.

K-State used a mixture of efficient offense and stifling defense to jump out to a 35-10 lead with just over 6 minutes left in the first half. Nine different players scored during this stretch, including 8 by senior Keyontae Johnson, who was playing in his first game in front of fans in two seasons. Fellow senior Markquis Nowell and sophomore Cam Carter added 6 and 5 points, respectively, in this decisive span.

The Ichabods, who advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021-22, never got the lead before 22 points in the second half, as the Wildcat lead ballooned to as many as 34 (74-40) with 3 minutes to play.

Carter led all scorers with 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in a team-high 24 minutes, while junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 11 points and a team-high 7 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes off the bench. Three others – Johnson, Nowell and junior David N’Guessan – each had 8 points.

All 15 players saw action with no one playing more than 23 minutes.

2022 State Volleyball Recap
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

