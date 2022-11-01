Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play

- Advertisement -

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play at home to 28 games in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at Bramlage Coliseum since the second exhibition of the 2003-04 season and have now won 11 straight overall in exhibition play since 2016.

K-State used a mixture of efficient offense and stifling defense to jump out to a 35-10 lead with just over 6 minutes left in the first half. Nine different players scored during this stretch, including 8 by senior Keyontae Johnson, who was playing in his first game in front of fans in two seasons. Fellow senior Markquis Nowell and sophomore Cam Carter added 6 and 5 points, respectively, in this decisive span.

The Ichabods, who advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021-22, never got the lead before 22 points in the second half, as the Wildcat lead ballooned to as many as 34 (74-40) with 3 minutes to play.

Carter led all scorers with 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in a team-high 24 minutes, while junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 11 points and a team-high 7 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes off the bench. Three others – Johnson, Nowell and junior David N’Guessan – each had 8 points.

All 15 players saw action with no one playing more than 23 minutes.