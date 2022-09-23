Football Night In Kansas – September 23 – Find Your Game Here

- Advertisement -

Welcome to Football Night in Kansas! Each week we showcase the excellent high school football games that are airing across the Sunflower State Radio Network of radio stations.

Each week, our coverage will begin at 5:40 p.m. with the High School Football Express, the award-winning pregame show from KD Country 94 covering action in the NCAA, Northern Plains and Mid-Continent leagues. [Listen Live]

If you’re looking for a pregame show that covers all the action across Kansas, tune in to the Kansas Kickoff Show at 6:00 p.m. each Friday on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY as well as Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY. It is followed by the Coaches Corner Wrap-up, where we visit with coaches in the Twin Valley League minutes before kickoff. [Listen Live]

Our Football Night in Kansas coverage concludes at 10:00 p.m. with the Local High School Scoreboard Show on KD Country 94, giving you scores, analysis and coaches’ interviews for teams in North Central Kansas. [Listen Live]

Over on Classic Hits KQNK 106.7 FM & 102.5 FM we have the Kansas High School Scoreboard Show, covering high school football action from border to border, with scores, highlights, and reports from play-by-play announcers across the entire state of Kansas. That airs at 10:00 PM. [Listen Live]

Now, for this weeks schedule of high school football action…

95.5 KNDY-FM (Marysville)

High School Football: Republic Co. at Valley Heights – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 95.5 FM | Stream It Here

*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.

*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.

**Activate your smart speaker and say "Play K-N-D-Y F-M on TuneIn"**



1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY (Marysville)

High School Football: Concordia at Marysville – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 1570 AM, 94.1 FM | Stream It Here

*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.

*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.

**Activate your smart speaker and say "Play K-N-D-Y A-M on TuneIn"**

94.1 KDNS-FM (Downs/Beloit)

High School Football: Lakeside at Osborne – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 94.1 FM | Stream It Here

*The High School Football Express pregame show begins at 5:40 PM on KD Country 94

*Local High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10:05 PM on KD Country 94

**Activate your smart speaker and say "Play K-D-N-S on TuneIn"**



106.7 FM/102.5 FM KQNK-FM (Norton)

High School Football: Norton at Phillipsburg – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 106.7 FM, 102.5 FM | Stream It Here | Video Feed

*The Kansas High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10 PM

**Activate your smart speaker and say "Play K-Q-N-K on TuneIn"**



THE BELOIT TROJANS CHANNEL (Beloit)

High School Football: Beloit at Russell – 7 PM Kickoff

Live Video Stream via The Beloit Trojans Channel

September 23, 2022 Lakeside @ Osborne KDNS 94.1 September 23, 2022 No Game Broadcast KZDY 96.3 September 23, 2022 Norton at Phillipsburg KQNK 102.5/106.7 September 23, 2022 Concordia @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1 September 23, 2022 Republic Co. @ Valley Hts KNDY 95.5 September 23, 2022 Beloit @ Russell Trojan Channel — — — — — September 30, 2022 Phillipsburg @ Beloit KDNS 94.1 September 30, 2022 Osborne @ St. John’s/Tipton KZDY 96.3 September 30, 2022 Norton @ Goodland KQNK 102.5/106.7 September 30, 2022 Marysville @ Rock Creek KNDY 1570/94.1 September 30, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 September 30, 2022 Phillipsburg @ Beloit Trojan Channel — — — — — October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton KDNS 94.1 October 7, 2022 St. John’s/Tipton @ Lakeside KZDY 96.3 October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7 October 7, 2022 Valley Heights @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1 October 7, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton Trojan Channel — — — — — October 14, 2022 Concordia @ Beloit KDNS 94.1 October 14, 2022 Osborne @ Pike Valley KZDY 96.3 October 14, 2022 TMP-Marion @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7 October 14, 2022 Hiawatha @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1 October 14, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 October 14, 2022 Concordia @ Beloit Trojan Channel — — — — — October 21, 2022 Beloit @ TMP-Marion KDNS 94.1 October 21, 2022 Pike Valley @ Lakeside KZDY 96.3 October 21, 2022 Russell @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7 October 21, 2022 Marysville @ Clay Center KNDY 1570/94.1 October 21, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 October 21, 2022 Beloit @ TMP-Marion Trojan Channel