(Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas Football Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2022 college football season quickly approaching, Kansas Athletics has officially launched single-game ticket sales for the football season at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas Jayhawk Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

The Jayhawks are set for a six-game home schedule this season, which opens Friday, Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. Coach Lance Leipold and Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas at Memorial Stadium.

Single-game tickets can be purchased here for the upcoming season.

In addition to single-game tickets, season tickets are available and start as low as $185. The Family Zone (two adults and two youth) season tickets have also returned for the 2022 season and includes four tickets for $450. There are also mini plans available, which include Tennessee Tech (opening game), Duke (Family Weekend) and Iowa State (Homecoming). These packages start at $115.

Also new this season is the redesigned and newly constructed Touchdown Club in the south endzone. Premium seats are available in this brand new section.

Students can purchase their combo passes for the season on Enroll and Pay right now for $175. The combo passes include football and men’s basketball season tickets.

Additionally, group tickets are on sale with discounts available by calling the Kansas Ticket Office at 785-864-3141.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

