Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional SportsSporting Kansas City

Sporting KC rallies for 2-1 comeback win at CF Montreal

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Sporting Kansas City (5-11-4, 19 points) kicked off a three-game road trip with a hard-fought 2-1 come-from-behind victory against CF Montreal (9-8-2, 29 points) on Saturday at Stade Saputo. After falling behind in the first 15 minutes, Roger Espinoza scored a sensational goal from 45 yards out to spark the rally and Remi Walter struck in the second half to complete the comeback.

The victory is Sporting’s first of the season against an Eastern Conference opponent and the team’s first regular season win after trailing in more than a year dating back to a 2-1 win over LAFC on June 26, 2021. Sporting Kansas City improves to 8-4-3 – including a 4-2-2 record at Stade Saputo — in a series with CF Montreal that had been dormant since Sporting’s 7-1 win in 2019 and Peter Vermes’ squad is now 6-1-2 in the last nine meetings with the Canadian club.

Sporting Kansas City’s first chance of the game came in the seventh minute as Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, on loan from Serie A club Bologna FC, played a pass from the top of the penalty area directly to Johnny Russell. The SKC captain alertly controlled the ball and immediately tried to catch the goalkeeper off his line with an ambitious attempt from distance, however Breza recovered in time to collect the shot for his first save of the night.

Montreal, who lead MLS in first half goals this season, opened the scoring and grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the 13th minute as Romell Quioto headed home a cross from Lassi Lappalainen for his team-leading seventh goal of the year and his fourth in his past three starts at Stade Saputo.

Espinoza, a former teammate of Quioto’s on the Honduras Men’s National Team, responded for Sporting in spectacular fashion to level the match at 1-1. In the 29th minute, Espinoza won the ball off Quioto inside the center circle at midfield and launched a stunning shot from 45 yards out that looped over the outstretched arm of Breza and inside the post.

Espinoza’s equalizer – his 13th MLS goal in 13 seasons – snapped a 247-minute scoreless streak for the club and the goal was ultimately made possible by his tenaciousness on the defensive side of the ball, which was again on full display in the 40th minute with a recovery run to block Matko Miljevic’s shot from inside the box. Montreal would threaten again on the cusp of halftime as Mason Toye’s header was directed just wide of the near post on another superb service from Lappalainen.

Having clawed back from a 1-0 deficit to level the match – an accomplishment SKC had only achieved once this season prior to Saturday – Sporting stunned the hosts by pulling ahead in the 63rd minute. Khiry Shelton raced onto a throw-in from Kayden Pierre down the right flank and cut the ball back into the penalty area where Walter was first to reach it. The Frenchman, playing in one of the largest French-speaking cities in the world and making his 50th MLS appearance, made no mistake with a left-footed finish past Breza for his third goal of the year, a single-season career high.

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia – who has started all 20 of the team’s MLS matches this season along with Walter – produced four saves in the victory, with a pair of those stops coming in the game’s final 30 minutes to preserve the three points. In the 66th minute, Melia kept Sporting in front with a diving save at his near post on a shot from Miljevic. Then in the 85th minute, Melia made his best save of the night by reacting quickly to deny the first-time shot from second-half substitute Joaquin Torres

Sporting Kansas City’s three-game road trip – which will take the team through three different time zones in a nine-day span — continues on Wednesday with an MLS Rivalry Week match-up against Minnesota United FC. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. CT at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., and the match will be nationally televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Previous articleFarm Bureau Insight: Summits of Summer
Next article7-11-22 WIMBLEDON CHAMPS CROWNED-ROYALS WIN SERIES-ROYALS HAVE AN ALL-STAR
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

How an increasingly brutal Kansas climate threatens cattle’s health and ranchers’ livelihoods

Derek Nester -
By David Condos - Kansas News Service HAYS, Kansas — Rancher...

7-11-22 WIMBLEDON CHAMPS CROWNED-ROYALS WIN SERIES-ROYALS HAVE AN ALL-STAR

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8118292-7-11-22-wimbledon-champs-crowned-royals-win-series-royals-have-an-all-star

Farm Bureau Insight: Summits of Summer

Derek Nester -
By Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher We have...

Guardians vs. Royals Game Highlights (7/10/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.