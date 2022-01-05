K-State Dominates LSU 42-20 In TaxAct Texas Bowl

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

HOUSTON, Texas – Skylar Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn had four total touchdowns in a dominant 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. K-State finished the year at 8-5. LSU dropped to 6-7.

Thompson was brilliant in his final game as a Wildcat. He competed 21 of his 28 passes for 259 yards with the three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in the win. Thompson connected with Malik Knowles for a pair of touchdowns in the first half before adding a touchdown pass to Vaughn in the fourth quarter. Thompson finished with over 7,000 passing yards in his K-State career.

Vaughn finished his season in style by setting a K-State bowl game record with his four total touchdowns. Vaughn rushed for 146 yards on the night and finished his second season in Manhattan with 1,404 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He scored from one yard out in the first half. He scored from 18 yards out in the third quarter before adding a rushing score (two yards) and touchdown reception (two yards) in the fourth.

Defensively, Ross Elder had a game-high 11 tackles and an interception. Russ Yeast also picked off a pass for the Cats, who limited LSU to just 15 first downs.

K-State held a 442-308 advantage in total yardage.