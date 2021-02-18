Hamel to Resign at Rock Hills

Rock Hills High School football coach Colby Hamel has announced that he will be resigning from his positions at the school effective at the end of this school year. Along with being the head football coach for the high school, he also held that position in junior high and was the head junior high boys basketball coach.

In his first head coaching gig at the high school level, Hamel went 9-8 in two seasons with the Rock Hills football team. In 2019, the team went 6-3 in his first year. This past season, the Grizzlies were 3-5 overall.

A native of Lakin, KS, Hamel graduated from Lakin High School in 2012 before playing two seasons of football at Garden City Community College, followed by two seasons as the starting center at Fort Hays State. Hamel then spent time as an assistant high school football coach and head middle school boys coach at his alma mater in Lakin before taking the Rock Hills job.

KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake” Sports had a chance to catch up with Hamel and he gave his reasoning for the decision at this time.

Although his stay at Rock Hills was short, Hamel will remember the effort his kids put in.

Hamel did indicate that he feels confident about the future for himself and his family and that there should be great opportunities for the future.

As far as Rock Hills is concerned, they will now be in search of a new football coach again. We’ll continue to follow that part of this story.