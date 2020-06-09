Washington County Announces First COVID-19 Positive Case

The Washington County Health Department is announcing the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. We are working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.

The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is a stable female, in her 70’s, with recent travel history to a county with cases, and no underlying health conditions. Washington County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. We will be monitoring these contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.

Our goal continues to prevent and limit exposure to our population. We ask that residents continue to practice social distancing.

If you develop respiratory symptoms (i.e. cough, fever, shortness of breath) or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19:

Stay at home away from others in the public in order to prevent spreading infection.

Tylenol is preferred medication for fever rather than ibuprofen.

Over-the-counter cough syrup is satisfactory for cough symptoms

Keep well hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

If your symptoms worsen, please call your physician for direction on how best to proceed. ALWAYS CALL before going to any doctor’s office, ER, or clinic. Please inform them of your symptoms when calling.

As previously stated, social distancing for everyone is highly recommended. Practicing good hand hygiene and wearing masks in public is highly recommended. If you are sick (fever, cough) stay home and contact your physician if needed.

Additionally, contact the Washington County Health Department at 785-325-2600 to report any travel or a potential exposure with a positive COVID-19 patient. We will be able to provide guidance and education based on the information provided.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Washington County Health Department information line at Washington County Health Department at 785-325-2600 or email wchealth@bluevalley.net.

Sincerely,

Tiffany Hayman, RN

Administrator Washington County Health Officer