Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/16/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and Sandra Wilson Clerk present. Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr., County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane, Marysville City Administrator Austin St. John and Paul Kessinger with the Advocate were present for the meeting.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. The Board along with Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane made the decision to provide boxed meals to be picked up at the front door and will have no dine in services for 2 weeks. Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane will meet with the Board of Commissioners next Monday to re-evaluate.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. and County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to update on the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic. The infectious disease committee that was recently formed meets every Thursday at the Community Memorial Healthcare board room for a teleconference to receive updates on the COVID 19 situation.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 8:40 a.m. to discuss matters of security measures with the Board, Bill, Sue and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. participates in a teleconference daily at 1:00 p.m. to stay updated on the developments of the coronavirus. He stressed the importance of social distancing of 4-6 feet and it was discussed how to continually sanitize the areas after each interaction with a community patron. He will continue to update the Board as situations develop.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. presented the Board with Disaster Resolution #20-20-03-16-1 and Proclamation whereas Marshall County declared there was a state of local disaster emergency resulting in widespread and severe impact to the local jurisdiction including but not limited to damage, injury or loss of life or property in, Marshall County, Kansas and whereas such conditions remain significant impact to everyday life and/or endanger the public health, safety and welfare of persons and property within the borders of Marshall County, Kansas. The state of local disaster emergency in Marshall County, Kansas declared on the 13th day of March, 2020, shall continue and remain in effect for 60 days for COVID 19 and that the response and recovery aspects of all local disaster plans which are applicable to Marshall County, Kansas and shall initiate the rendering of aid and assistance thereunder.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Disaster Resolution #20-20-03-16-1 and Proclamation as presented. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Midwest Service & Sales Co, Schuyler, NE

For 6 pc 10” channel

$1,674.96-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109047

Hall Brothers Inc, Marysville, KS

For 1st payment for 1 ½” hot mix overlay

$45,705.86-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109048

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that with the recent moisture they are busy hauling rock and blading to keep up. County Township meeting that was scheduled for March 24th will be postponed at this time.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. No concerns at this time.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 03/09/20 meeting as presented. Motion passed 2-0. (Commissioner Bramhall abstained from voting)

The Board made a call to Granite Cost Savings Program. Granite is a Massachusetts based clearing house for telecommunication services. They claim to have reduced rate with companies like AT&T and are asking to do a cost analysis to see if the County could save money by using their services. Granite is working with Cheyenne County & Seward County in Kansas and also the City of Wichita. The Board will take this under consideration.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board. She presented an estimate for the outright purchase of a printer in the amount of $1177.56 or a Smart Print lease agreement plan in the amount of $61.31/month for 60 months. The Smart print agreement plan would include all service and supplies except paper. This would include 1,000 black/white copies per month and 500 color copies per month then minimal charge for excess copies. Commissioner Kickhaefer recommended Francine get a bid from NCS for a comparable printer and gave Francine the authority to proceed with the best option for her office.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County P4G met with the Board. She shared with the Board that whichever site they choose to move forward with for the jail, she would be happy to help with anything. She reported that there is a Kansas Department of Transportation Cost Share Program grant available. There is a 6 page application she would be willing to complete to possibly help with the development of street infrastructures. This is a construction reimbursement program.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to appoint Leon F. Fox as Vermillion Township Treasurer to fill the vacancy made by the resignation of Gerald Gerstner. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Anda Meds

For Vaccines

$38,538.57-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6158

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to appoint Nancy Vogelsberg-Busch to be the Marshall County representative to the System Board of The North Central Kansas Library System. Unanimous.

K-State Research & Extension agent Anastasia Johnson stopped in to advise the Board of K-State recommendations for the extension office. K-State recommends shut down of the office until April 4, 2020 and work to be done remotely. Anastasia and Susie will likely work from home. Jenny does not have the capability to work from home, therefore, she will likely continue to come to the office and forward information to the agents as needed.

Jeff Lane with Treanor HL and Undersheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. Undersheriff Tim Ackerman took Mr. Lane around to the various sites that are being considered for the possible jail project. Jeff Lane with Treanor HL said that there are a few things that need to be considered when choosing a location for the proposed jail. Some of these things include access to major roads, the availability and ease of getting utilities to the property and the landscape of the property.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 11:44 a.m. to engage in preliminary discussions relating to the acquisition of real estate with the Board, Undersheriff Tim Ackerman and Jeff Lane with Treanor HL present. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to extend the executive session for an additional 5 minutes for the same reason with the same persons present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

The Board feels that the next steps for the proposed jail project would be securing land to build on and get the results of our 2019 audit to get a better financial picture for paying for the construction of the new jail. Once this is determined, Mr. Lane will start on the schematic designs of the facility and the construction manager will do a cost estimate.

Undersheriff Tim Ackerman informed the Board that “EX” the K-9 did pass away. The search will begin for a replacement.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 12:57 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.