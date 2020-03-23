KD Country 94 Area Business Adjustments Due To COVID-19 – 3/23/2020

Zachary’s Ace Hardware’s doors are closed to the public, but they are very active behind those doors and ready to serve you! You can call in your orders to Zachary’s Ace Hardware in Beloit at 738-3121 or 738-3213 and they will have your orders ready for you to pick up.

Ray’s Apple Market in Beloit has new hours which are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. They are asking that you limit your grocery shoppers to one family member. They are also asking you to NOT bring in your reusable grocery bags. They are suspending their return policy until further notice and they reemphasize our food supply is strong. Please buy only what you need and leave something for the rest of your community.

H&R Block in Beloit remains open exclusively through drop off and digital services. They have a drop slot to facilitate the drop off service. Additionally, they offer digital drop off through an encrypted line which means clients upload their tax documents to their tax professional to have the return completed. . While the Federal government has extended the tax filing deadline to July 15th, the State has not yet.

Because of the latest developments, Solomon Valley Transportation has made the decision to suspend our services for the time being. This will affect Mitchell, Jewell and Osborne counties. Please call the office with any questions you might have at 785-534-2395

Until further notice, all buildings owned by the City of Cawker City are closed. City employees will continue to work and the Clerk’s office will keep its normal hours of operation. Citizens may reach the Clerk’s office by calling 781-4713.

Due to the Governor’s directive on efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19, the Mitchell County Treasurer’s office is suspending the issuance of Driver’s Licenses and ID’s beginning Monday March 23rd through April 3rd, 2020, at which point the situation will be re-evaluated. They will announce any changes as we receive them.

The Beloit Senior Center is temporarily discontinuing their in-house dining. They will continue to deliver to their home delivery folks and be available for quick meal pickups at their backdoor (east side of the building). All extra activities are postponed until further notice. This decision will be re-evaluated as recommendations change. You can still contact the Beloit Senior Center by telephone at 738-5802 (leave a message) or by e-mail at beloitseniorcenter@nckcn.com.

The Solomon Valley Cinema in Beloit,The Port Library in Beloit, and the NCK Wellness Center in Beloit are closed until further notice.

Church services for Mankato Harmony UMC will be decided week to week.

The Beloit United Methodist Church is switching to a radio broadcast only church service until further notice and all other church activities have been cancelled until further notice.

Cunningham Telephone & Cable offices are closed but their employees will still be in the offices to answer phone calls and help assist you over the phone.

First Bank of Beloit, Solomon Valley Bank in Beloit, Guaranty State Bank & Trust Company, State Exchange Bank in Mankato, and State Bank of Downs:

Lobbies closed. Drive thru windows are open

Glen Elder City Hall is closed to the public.

The City is encouraging utility customers to use the following services to pay utility bills:

• Visit www.glenelder.com & pay online with GovPayNet

• Call City Hall to pay with a debit or credit card

• Those who prefer paying with a check can use the drop box at City Hall, 213 S. Market Street, or mail their payment to P.O. Box 55, Glen Elder, KS 67446.

call the City Clerk 785-545-3322 between the hours of 8:00 am – Noon and 1:00 – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Fouts Insurance is operational with regular hours, but with doors locked preferring to handle business electronically or remotely via email, phone, and text. Please utilize their website, www.foutsinsurance.com that provides links to each of our Companies to make online payments.

Plum Creek: carry out and curbside to-go only

Dairy Queen: Curbside and drive thru

Kettle: carry out orders only

There is also some really good and recent information for small business owners at the Mitchell County Business Resource Facebook page and updated information on the COVID-19 situation also available on the Mitchell County Emergency Management and City of Beloit facebook pages along with our website, kdcountry94.com.