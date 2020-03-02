Brackets Released For 3A Sub-State Basketball at Beloit

The 3A sub-state tournament brackets are now available for the Beloit sub-state tournament. The Beloit High School Trojans as well as the Norton Blue Jays will be competing in this tournament.
Beloit games will be broadcast on KD Country 94 with a live video stream available via the Beloit Trojans Channel. Norton games will be broadcast live on Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK, with a video stream on the KQNK Facebook Page.
Beloit HS – Kyle Beisner, Manager [Boys] [Girls] Beloit HS, Concordia HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hoisington HS, Minneapolis HS, Norton Community HS, Phillipsburg HS, Russell HS
