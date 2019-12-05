Kansas Receiving More than $2.6 Million In Federal Grants to Fight Crime

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Kansas is receiving more than $2.6 million in federal grants to enhance public safety, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

The money is part of more than $376 million in awards announced today by the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs.

“We’re working with our state and local agencies to make Kansas safer,” McAllister said. “These grants are designed to give Kansas law enforcement the flexibility to spend the money based on the needs in their own communities.”

The executive office of the state of Kansas has been granted more than $1.94 million from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. The funds can be used for a variety of purposes including multijurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, justice information sharing initiatives and other programs aimed at reducing crime or enhancing the safety of the public and law enforcement officers.

Other grants include:

$23,873: Leavenworth Police Department In-Car Upgrade Project.

$388,020: Sedgwick County, JAG Public Safety Modernization Program

$98,777: Kansas City, Kan., Police Department, Leadership Training, ALPR/EOD and SOU Equipment.

$19,427: Riley County, Portable Communications Implementation.

$71,199: City of Topeka, JAG grant.

$22,101: City of Hutchinson, Emergency Response team rifles and accessories.

$14,240: Emergency Communication Equipment Upgrades.

$30,123: City of Lawrence, Digital Multimedia Evidence Acquisition and analysis.

$71,071: City of Olathe.

“Crime and violence hold families, friends and neighborhoods hostage, and they rip communities apart,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “These programs help restore the health and safety of crime-ravaged communities by supporting prevention activities, aiding in the apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators, facilitating appropriate sentencing and adjudication, and providing communities and their residents the means for recovery and healing.”

The Office of Justice Programs, directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training and technical assistance, and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.