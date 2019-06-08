West Pulls Away In 2nd Half To Win 2019 D-II 8-Man All-Star Game, 54-28

By Wade Gerstner-KD Country 94 Sports

The West took a 6-0 lead as they scored on the first drive of the game. Osborne’s Darnell Holloway ran for 21 yards to set up Minneola’s Jeramy Pfaff 1 yard scoring plunge. Pfaff would run in the two point conversion to make it 8-0.

The East answered as Hanover’s Daiken Stallbaumer connected with his classmate, Cade Cohorst for a 50 yard strike which would lead to Stallbaumer scoring from a yard out to cut the lead to 8-6.

On the next West possession, the East’s Xavier Espinosa of Centre intercepted an Anton Foust pass and returned the football to the West 11. Three plays later, Stallbaumer found Axtell’s Hunter Koch on a 5 yard touchdown pass on 3rd down to give the East a 12-8 advantage.

After a West turnover on downs, The East would push their lead to 18-8 on a six yard, sensational one handed leaping grab by Hanover’s Thomas Atkins in the back of the end zone. Stallbaumer added the two point conversion to make it 20-8.

The West came right back as Northern Valley’s Caden Bach made a fantastic one handed catch of his own for 41 yards. On the next play, Brandon Grauerholz of Thunder Ridge scored on a 24 yard run and Pfaff ran in the two point try to close the gap to 20-16.

Interceptions by the West stopped the East on their last 2 drives of the first half as the Hoffman brothers from Dighton, Dalton & Blair, came thru for the West defense.

Dalton Hoffman’s interception in the end zone seemed to be the game changer for the West as the East appeared to be ready to extend their 20-16 lead.

The West would capitalize on the turnover and score on the ensuing drive thanks to an 8 yard scamper by Otis-Bison’s Anton Foust to take a 24-20 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.

On the next East drive right before halftime, it was Blair Hoffman with the pick, off a deflection, to stymie the East offense again and preserve the West’s 24-20 lead at intermission.

In the 3rd quarter, the Osborne duo of Holloway and wide receiver Kade Miller connected on a 6 yard pass to make it 30-20 with Sharon Springs/Wallace County’s Luke Johnson hauling in the two point pass to give the West a 32-20 lead.

East quarterback Daiken Stallbaumer left the game with an injury on the next possession and the East offense would struggle to score the rest of the way.

The West doubled up the score late in the 3rd as Pfaff scored from 8 yards out and Grauerholz added the two point run to lead 40-20.

Atkins, the new East quarterback, kept his team in the contest early in the 4th with a beautiful 41 yard tight spiral touchdown pass to Cohorst and Atkins ran in the two point try to cut the deficit to 40-28.

Foust would give the West breathing room in the 4th with a 28 yard dash to the end zone and Grauerholz added the two pointer to push the lead to 48-28. Pfaff tallied the final points of the game on a 5 yard run. The West outscored the East 46-8 after trailing at one point, 20-8, for the 54-28 victory.

For the game, the West racked up 463 yards, 333 on the ground. Foust ran for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns while throwing for 54 yards. Holloway led the passing attack going 8-9 for 76 yards and a touchdown while adding 97 rushing yards on 20 carries. Pfaff ran for 71 yards and three scores and Grauerholz rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown. Miller & Bach chipped in as well, each with 50 yards receiving with Miller grabbing the only touchdown pass of the game for the West.

Stallbaumer led the East offense completing 13 of his 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions. Atkins was a stat stuffer with 3 receptions for 99 yards and a score, plus he threw for 87 yards and a score, and for good measure ran for 20 yards. Zane Colson of Rock Hills added 8 receptions for 68 yards plus ran for additional 34. In the receiving department, Cohorst led the way with 3 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Koch caught 9 passes for 55 yards and a score.