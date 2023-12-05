K-State Agriculture Today: 1573 – Chemical Weed Guide…K-State Crop Champions

2024 Chemical Weed Guide

K-State Crops Judging Champions

Breeding and Replacement Heifers in Dairies

00:01:05 – 2024 Chemical Weed Guide: Sarah Lancaster, K-State weed specialist, kicks off the show by reviewing key changes in the Chemical Weed Guide for 2024.

2024 Chemical Weed Guide

00:12:05 – K-State Crops Judging Champions: The crops judging team from Kansas State University continues today’s by discussing their recent national success as a team and individuals. Head coach Rachel Veenstra and team members Renae Sinclair, Landon Trout and Quinten Bina talk about the work they put in to prepare.

K-State Crops Judging

X (Twitter): KStateCropsTeam

00:23:05 – Breeding and Replacement Heifers in Dairies: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk completes today’s show by offering tips for improving breeding efficiency for the dairy and culling replacement heifers.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan