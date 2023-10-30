K-State Agriculture Today: 1549 – Look at the Cattle Market…Woody Encroachment

Cattle Market Update

Strategy for Woody Encroachment

Faces in Agriculture: Glenn Brunkow

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update: Starting today’s show is Oklahoma State University livestock economist, Derrell Peel, with a cattle market update. He explains what reactions he is still seeing from the past Cattle on Feed report.

derrell.peel@okstate.edu

Link to Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

00:12:05 – Strategy for Woody Encroachment: A discussion about a new management strategy with University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Dillon Fogarty continues the show. He says that changing the way people think about dealing with woody encroachment is important.

ThePrairieProject.org

Batweek.org

00:23:05 – Faces in Agriculture: Glenn Brunkow: Concluding today’s show is Pottawattamie County farmer Glenn Brunkow on our new segment, Faces in Agriculture. Glenn explains what his operation does and some of his biggest challenges.

Brunkowfamilylamb.net

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

