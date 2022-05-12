Search

2022 Regular Season Schedule Finalized; Chiefs Slated in Five Primetime Contests

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Chiefs Football Can Be Heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits KQNK 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

The National Football League announced the regular season schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday. The Chiefs are currently slated to play in five primetime contests, including three nationally televised games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This year’s regular season schedule features nine games vs. eight playoff teams from 2021. The combined record of Kansas City’s 2022 home and away opponents from last year is 154-135-0 (.533).

The Chiefs will kick off their quest for a seventh-consecutive AFC West title on the road against Patrick Mahomes’ former college coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 11. Kansas City then returns home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15, the inaugural installment of Thursday Night Football exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Since Andy Reid’s arrival in 2013, the Chiefs own a 41-13 (.759) record against AFC West opponents.

After facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road Sept. 25, the Chiefs have back-to-back primetime contests, the first a rematch of Super Bowl LV when they face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Oct. 2. KC then returns home to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Oct. 10. Since 2013, the Chiefs hold a 15-3 (.833) record against the Raiders. On Oct. 16, the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m., a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional showdown in which the quarterbacks for both teams combined for 707 passing yards and seven touchdowns in an overtime thriller.

On Oct. 23, the Chiefs hit the road again, this time to take on the San Francisco 49ers on FOX. It will be the first regular season meeting between the two clubs since Super Bowl LIV. Following the team’s Bye Week, KC will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 6, then continue in the AFC South by hosting former Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 13. After a trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Nov. 20, KC comes home to host the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 27.

The Chiefs will kick off the month of December with three-straight road contests, the first an AFC Championship rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, then a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos on Dec. 11, followed by a trip to Houston to face the Texans on Dec. 18. Five of Kansas City’s final eight games this year will be on the road.

Kansas City will be home for Christmas and New Year’s this season with contests against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Dec. 24, and then the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 1. The club will close out regular season play in Las Vegas, taking on the Raiders on either Jan. 7 or 8.

In addition to the announcement of the club’s regular season schedule, the NFL also released the Chiefs preseason opponents. KC will be on the road Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Weeks 2 and 3 of preseason play will be against the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Dates and times for preseason games will be announced at a later date. KSHB, the home for Chiefs preseason football games, will hold the broadcast unless it’s determined to be a nationally televised contest.

2022 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

 
DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK
Saturday, Aug. 13 at Chicago Bears 12:00 p.m. LOCAL TV
Pre Week 2 vs Washington Commanders TBD LOCAL TV
Pre Week 3 vs Green Bay Packers TBD LOCAL TV

2022 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

 
DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK
Sunday, Sept. 11 at Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CBS
Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers 7:15 p.m. PRIME VIDEO
Sunday, Sept. 25 at Indianapolis Colts 12:00 p.m. CBS
Sunday, Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:20 p.m. NBC
Monday, Oct. 10 vs Las Vegas Raiders 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 16 vs Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CBS
Sunday, Oct. 23 at San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. FOX
Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE WEEK
Sunday, Nov. 6 vs Tennessee Titans 7:20 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Nov. 13 vs Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 p.m. CBS
Sunday, Nov. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. CBS
Sunday, Nov. 27 vs Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. FOX
Sunday, Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CBS
Sunday, Dec. 11 at Denver Broncos 7:20 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Dec. 18 at Houston Texans 12:00 p.m. CBS
Saturday, Dec. 24 vs Seattle Seahawks 12:00 p.m. FOX
Sunday, Jan. 1 vs Denver Broncos 12:00 p.m. CBS
Sat/Sun, Jan. 7 or 8 at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (3:30 PM CT and 7:15 PM CT) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (12:00 PM CT and 3:25 PM CT) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (7:20 PM CT). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

Previous article[NCKS] MCL Golf Tournament Results
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

