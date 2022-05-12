2022 Regular Season Schedule Finalized; Chiefs Slated in Five Primetime Contests

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

The National Football League announced the regular season schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday. The Chiefs are currently slated to play in five primetime contests, including three nationally televised games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This year’s regular season schedule features nine games vs. eight playoff teams from 2021. The combined record of Kansas City’s 2022 home and away opponents from last year is 154-135-0 (.533).

The Chiefs will kick off their quest for a seventh-consecutive AFC West title on the road against Patrick Mahomes’ former college coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 11. Kansas City then returns home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15, the inaugural installment of Thursday Night Football exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Since Andy Reid’s arrival in 2013, the Chiefs own a 41-13 (.759) record against AFC West opponents.

After facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road Sept. 25, the Chiefs have back-to-back primetime contests, the first a rematch of Super Bowl LV when they face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Oct. 2. KC then returns home to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Oct. 10. Since 2013, the Chiefs hold a 15-3 (.833) record against the Raiders. On Oct. 16, the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m., a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional showdown in which the quarterbacks for both teams combined for 707 passing yards and seven touchdowns in an overtime thriller.

On Oct. 23, the Chiefs hit the road again, this time to take on the San Francisco 49ers on FOX. It will be the first regular season meeting between the two clubs since Super Bowl LIV. Following the team’s Bye Week, KC will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 6, then continue in the AFC South by hosting former Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 13. After a trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Nov. 20, KC comes home to host the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 27.

The Chiefs will kick off the month of December with three-straight road contests, the first an AFC Championship rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, then a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos on Dec. 11, followed by a trip to Houston to face the Texans on Dec. 18. Five of Kansas City’s final eight games this year will be on the road.

Kansas City will be home for Christmas and New Year’s this season with contests against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Dec. 24, and then the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 1. The club will close out regular season play in Las Vegas, taking on the Raiders on either Jan. 7 or 8.

In addition to the announcement of the club’s regular season schedule, the NFL also released the Chiefs preseason opponents. KC will be on the road Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Weeks 2 and 3 of preseason play will be against the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Dates and times for preseason games will be announced at a later date. KSHB, the home for Chiefs preseason football games, will hold the broadcast unless it’s determined to be a nationally televised contest.