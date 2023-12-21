K-State Agriculture Today: 1585 – Calving Kit Prep…Research at K-State’s College of Ag

Getting Ready for Calving Season

00:01:05 – Getting Ready for Calving Season: A.J. Tarpoff, K-State Extension beef veterinarian, starts today’s show by reminding cattle producers what should be in their calving kit to make sure they are prepared for calving season.

00:12:05 – K-State Agricultural Research in 2023: Continuing the show is Jane Schuh, director of K-State Research and Extension and associate dean of research and graduate programs for the college of agriculture, as she talks about agricultural research in 2023 and what she is excited for in the future.

00:23:05 – Is the Seed Still Good?: K-State horticulturist Ward Upham ends today’s show by offering tips for determining whether old garden seed is still viable for use in the spring.

