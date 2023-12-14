K-State Agriculture Today: 1580 – Swine Feed Technology…KARTA’s Ag Tech Conference

Precision Feeding Swine Technology

Agricultural Technology Conference

Starting a Bee Colony

00:01:05 – Precision Feeding Swine Technology: K-State swine nutritionist, Jason Woodworth, and PhD student at K-State, Mikayla Spinler, kick off today’s show by discussing precision feeding technology and blending diets for sows in lactation.

Jason’s Swine Day Presentation

2023 Swine Day Publications

00:12:05 – Agricultural Technology Conference: Continuing today’s show is K-State’s Terry Griffin, and he is joined by John West and Darren Hofmann to preview KARTA’s Kansas Agricultural Technologies conference happening in January.

karta-online.org

Conference Information

00:23:05 – Starting a Bee Colony: From his month’s K-State Garden Hour, K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for the Golden Prairie District, Ryan Engel, completes the show as he covers basics for starting your own bee colony.

