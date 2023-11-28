K-State Agriculture Today: 1568 – Moving Wildlife…Labor Shortage Economy Impacts

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Fins, Fur and Feathers: Translocation and Relocation
  • Agriculture Labor Shortage Impacts
  • Appreciating Agriculture Employees

 

00:01:05 – Fins, Fur and Feathers: Translocation and Relocation: Kicking off today’s show is K-State’s Drew Ricketts and Joe Gerken with another episode of Fins, Fur and Feathers talking about relocation and translocation of wildlife. 

Fins, Fur and Feathers

 

00:12:05 – Agriculture Labor Shortage Impacts: Jenny Ifft and Parker Vulgamore from K-State and Tori Laird with the Kansas Department of Agriculture continue the show discussing their recent study on how agricultural labor shortages impact the Kansas economy.

Help Wanted: How Agricultural Labor Shortages Affect the Kansas Economy

 

00:23:05 – Appreciating Agriculture Employees: Completing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he says now is a good time for dairy producers to think about how they can show appreciation for all the hard work their employees do.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
Big XII and National Player of the Week, Reagan Cooper
Next article
3021: KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

K-State Falls to Iowa State, 42-35

0
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – There's no telling what might happen when Kansas State and Iowa State get together on the football field, but this edition...

Kansas Defeats Cincinnati 49-16 for Eighth Win of Season

0

Kansas Takes on Cincinnati Saturday in Regular Season Finale

0

Projected Winter Storm Moves Up State Football Championship Game Times

0

K-State Eclipses 100 points in Win over Central Arkansas

0

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

Kansas to Meet Cincinnati in Primetime on ESPN2

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.