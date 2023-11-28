K-State Agriculture Today: 1568 – Moving Wildlife…Labor Shortage Economy Impacts

Fins, Fur and Feathers: Translocation and Relocation

00:01:05 – Fins, Fur and Feathers: Translocation and Relocation: Kicking off today’s show is K-State’s Drew Ricketts and Joe Gerken with another episode of Fins, Fur and Feathers talking about relocation and translocation of wildlife.

00:12:05 – Agriculture Labor Shortage Impacts: Jenny Ifft and Parker Vulgamore from K-State and Tori Laird with the Kansas Department of Agriculture continue the show discussing their recent study on how agricultural labor shortages impact the Kansas economy.

00:23:05 – Appreciating Agriculture Employees: Completing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he says now is a good time for dairy producers to think about how they can show appreciation for all the hard work their employees do.

