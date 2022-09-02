Football Night In Kansas – September 2 – Find Your Game Here

- Advertisement -

Welcome to Football Night in Kansas! Each week we showcase the excellent high school football games that are airing across the Sunflower State Radio Network of radio stations.

Each week, our coverage will begin at 5:40 p.m. with the High School Football Express, the award-winning pregame show from KD Country 94 covering action in the NCAA, Northern Plains and Mid-Continent leagues. [Listen Live]

If you’re looking for a pregame show that covers all the action across Kansas, tune in to the Kansas Kickoff Show at 6:00 p.m. each Friday on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY. It is followed by the Coaches Corner Wrap-up, where we visit with coaches in the Twin Valley League minutes before kickoff. [Listen Live]

Our Football Night in Kansas coverage concludes at 10:00 p.m. with the Local High School Scoreboard Show on KD Country 94, giving you scores, analysis and coaches’ interviews for teams in North Central Kansas. [Listen Live]

Over on Classic Hits KQNK 106.7 FM & 102.5 FM we have the Kansas High School Scoreboard Show, covering high school football action from border to border, with scores, highlights, and reports from play-by-play announcers across the entire state of Kansas. That airs at 10:00 PM. [Listen Live]

Now, for this weeks schedule of high school football action…

95.5 KNDY-FM (Marysville)

College Football: Tennessee Tech at Kansas – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 95.5 FM | Stream It Here *Within 75 miles of Marysville

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y F-M on TuneIn”**



1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY (Marysville)

High School Football: Marysville at Abilene – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 1570 AM, 94.1 FM | Stream It Here

*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.

*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y A-M on TuneIn”**

94.1 KDNS-FM (Downs/Beloit)

High School Football: Lincoln at Sylvan-Lucas – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 94.1 FM | Stream It Here

*The High School Football Express pregame show begins at 5:40 PM on KD Country 94

*Local High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10:05 PM on KD Country 94

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-D-N-S on TuneIn”**



96.3 KZDY-FM (Cawker City/Beloit)

High School Football: Rock Hills at St. John’s/Tipton – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 96.3 FM | Stream It Here

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-Z-D-Y on TuneIn”**

106.7 FM/102.5 FM KQNK-FM (Norton)

High School Football: Norton at Plainville – 7 PM Kickoff

Radio: 106.7 FM, 102.5 FM | Stream It Here | Video Feed

*The Kansas High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10 PM

**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-Q-N-K on TuneIn”**



THE BELOIT TROJANS CHANNEL (Beloit)

High School Football: Beloit at Ellsworth – 7 PM Kickoff

Live Video Stream via The Beloit Trojans Channel

DATE GAME STATION September 2, 2022 Lincoln @ Sylvan Lucas KDNS 94.1 September 2, 2022 Rock Hills @ St. John’s/Tipton KZDY 96.3 September 2, 2022 Norton @ Plainville KQNK 102.5/106.7 September 2, 2022 Marysville @ Abilene KNDY 1570/94.1 September 2, 2022 Tennessee Tech @ KU KNDY 95.5 September 2, 2022 Beloit @ Ellsworth Trojan Channel September 9, 2022 Thunder Ridge @ Rock Hills KDNS 94.1 September 9, 2022 SE of Saline @ Beloit KZDY 96.3 September 9, 2022 Smith Center @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7 September 9, 2022 Wamego @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1 September 9, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 September 9, 2022 SE of Saline @ Beloit Trojan Channel September 16, 2022 Osborne @ Hanover KDNS 94.1 September 16, 2022 Lakeside @ Logan/Palco KZDY 96.3 September 16, 2022 Norton @ Oakley KQNK 102.5/106.7 September 16, 2022 Marysville @ Chapman KNDY 1570/94.1 September 16, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 September 16, 2022 Republic Co. @ Beloit Trojan Channel September 23, 2022 Lincoln @ Rock Hills KDNS 94.1 September 23, 2022 Lakeside @ Osborne KZDY 96.3 September 23, 2022 Norton at Phillipsburg KQNK 102.5/106.7 September 23, 2022 Concordia @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1 September 23, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 September 23, 2022 Beloit @ Russell Trojan Channel September 30, 2022 Phillipsburg @ Beloit KDNS 94.1 September 30, 2022 Osborne @ St. John’s/Tipton KZDY 96.3 September 30, 2022 Norton @ Goodland KQNK 102.5/106.7 September 30, 2022 Marysville @ Rock Creek KNDY 1570/94.1 September 30, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 September 30, 2022 Phillipsburg @ Beloit Trojan Channel October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton KDNS 94.1 October 7, 2022 St. John’s/Tipton @ Lakeside KZDY 96.3 October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7 October 7, 2022 Valley Heights @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1 October 7, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 October 7, 2022 Beloit @ Norton Trojan Channel October 14, 2022 Concordia @ Beloit KDNS 94.1 October 14, 2022 Osborne @ Pike Valley KZDY 96.3 October 14, 2022 TMP-Marion @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7 October 14, 2022 Hiawatha @ Marysville KNDY 1570/94.1 October 14, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 October 14, 2022 Concordia @ Beloit Trojan Channel October 21, 2022 Beloit @ TMP-Marion KDNS 94.1 October 21, 2022 Pike Valley @ Lakeside KZDY 96.3 October 21, 2022 Russell @ Norton KQNK 102.5/106.7 October 21, 2022 Marysville @ Clay Center KNDY 1570/94.1 October 21, 2022 To Be Announced KNDY 95.5 October 21, 2022 Beloit @ TMP-Marion Trojan Channel