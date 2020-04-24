Corps’ Kansas City District campsite and shelter reservation closures extended through 1 June

Due to the ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District has extended its recreation area closures through June 1, 2020.

Individuals with paid campsite or shelter reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. Individuals should not attempt to contact Recreation.gov to request a refund as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged.

The Corps of Engineers regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures and continues to keep the safety and health of our employees, contractors, and volunteers our top priority.