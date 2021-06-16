Hi, I’m John Laurenti! Thanks for taking a little bit of your time to find out about me. I’ve been fortunate to have been doing this radio thing for a while and it’s the best job I’ve ever had! Every day is different and fun! Plus, I get to play music for you. In my spare time I try to go to as many concerts as I can, 2,500 and counting, playing golf (badly), and I’ve done a little bit of acting as well. I’ll see you on the radio!