NW Kansas & SW Nebraska
K-State McCain Performance Series Cancels Fall 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University is canceling plans for a full subscription series in fall 2020. The decision, made in consultation with...
Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/28/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 10 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Shares Steps To Protect Health Amid Potential Air Quality Impacts From Sahara Dust

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) wants to alert Kansans to a potential air quality impact from Saharan dust. The...
Kansas Headlines
00:01:10

KDHE Issues Reminders for Sports Tournaments/Public Gatherings

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is encouraging people who are attending sporting tournaments to please exercise appropriate...
Weatherology

KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
KQNK Local News

Norton Medical Clinic To Offer Free Sports Physicals July 15th

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – Norton Medical Clinic has offered free sports physicals to student athletes as a service to the community for many years. Earlier...
KQNK Local News

Norton County Hospital Announces Changes To Patient and Visitor Policies

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic have been screening patients, visitors and staff for several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
KQNK Local News

Norton County Hospital Announces Closings For Independence Day

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic would like to inform the public of upcoming closings for the Independence Day holiday....
KDNS Local News

Smith County Announces Third Positive Case of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Smith County Residents, The Smith County Health Department received notification today confirming our third positive case of COVID-19 in Smith County. We are working...
KNDY Local News

TestNebraska Releases May Testing Statistics

Derek Nester - 0
LINCOLN, Neb. – The state of Nebraska has released data from its first round of Test Nebraska testing, the snapshot summary can be found here. “From the time we...
KQNK Local News

Norton County Hospital recognized for patient safety achievements

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is among 115 hospitals statewide being recognized for exemplary achievements to improve patient safety. The Kansas Healthcare Collaborative (KHC)...
KQNK Local News

Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester - 0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester - 0
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Professional Sports

Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Flood Warning from 6/29/2020 11:36 AM to 6/30/2020 10:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
KQNK Local News

Kansas Headlines

K-State McCain Performance Series Cancels Fall 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University is canceling plans for a full subscription series in fall 2020. The decision, made in consultation with...
