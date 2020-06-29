84.7 F
Wichita
Monday, June 29, 2020
North Central Kansas
K-State McCain Performance Series Cancels Fall 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University is canceling plans for a full subscription series in fall 2020. The decision, made in consultation with...
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/28/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 10 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
KDHE Shares Steps To Protect Health Amid Potential Air Quality Impacts From Sahara Dust

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) wants to alert Kansans to a potential air quality impact from Saharan dust. The...
00:01:10

KDHE Issues Reminders for Sports Tournaments/Public Gatherings

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is encouraging people who are attending sporting tournaments to please exercise appropriate...
Win Best Seats in the House at the Phillipsburg Rodeo August 1!

Derek Nester - 0
Listen to KD Country 94 for your chance to win THE BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE! at the 2020 Phillipsburg Rodeo on August 1st! The...
Letter From Mitchell Co. Health Director Cortney Murrow Regarding Increased COVID-19 Cases

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Mitchell County Residents, Over the last week Kansas has witnessed a significant increase in the number of active outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout the state,...
COVID-19 Cases Increase In Cloud County With As Many As 150 Identified As Close Contacts

Derek Nester - 0
With the 11th positive case of COVID-19 identified in Cloud County, the county is now considered to have community spread of the virus. Following a...
Mitchell Co & City of Beloit Accepting CDBG Grant Applications

Derek Nester - 0
Mitchell County and the City of Beloit are now accepting grant applications for the Community Development Block Grant program. Mitchell County and the City...
Fort Riley Welcomes New Hospital Commander

Derek Nester - 0
Col. Edgar Arroyo became the new commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley in a change of command ceremony Friday. Col. Arroyo...
Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester - 0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester - 0
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Flood Warning from 6/29/2020 11:36 AM to 6/30/2020 10:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
