Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Kansas Headlines
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – Day 16 (7/22/19) Final Report
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
Kansas Headlines
KBI Updates On Progress of Clergy Abuse Investigation
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
Kansas Headlines
Junction City Woman Ordered To Repay More Than $3,800 For Medicaid Fraud
Derek Nester
-
July 22, 2019
Kansas Headlines
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – Day 15 (7/18/19)
Derek Nester
-
July 18, 2019
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
Wisconsin-Based Photographer To Exhibit Art Locally
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 22, 2019
Cloud Co. Comm. College Offering Drone Flight School
KDNS Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 22, 2019
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/15/19
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 19, 2019
College Sports
McAtee Selected to 2018-19 NABC Honors Court
Derek Nester
-
July 18, 2019
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second consecutive season, men's basketball player Pierson McAtee was honored by the National Association of Basketball...
Read more
College Sports
Kansas Athletics To Sell Beer, Wine at Football Games
Derek Nester
-
July 17, 2019
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics Lawrence, Kan. – Kansas Athletics ticket holders will be able to purchase beer and wine at home football games beginning in...
Read more
Kansas To Face Chaminade in 2019 Maui Invitational Opening Game
College Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 11, 2019
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics 2019 Maui Invitational Tournament Bracket (PDF) LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men's basketball will face Chaminade in the opening round of the...
Shockers Add Jan. 4 Home Date with Ole Miss
College Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 10, 2019
Courtesy of Wichita State Shocker Athletics Wichita State will play host to Ole Miss this season in one of four men's basketball scheduling alliance matchups...
K-State to Face Pittsburgh in Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off
College Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 10, 2019
Courtesy of K-State Sports Information MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will match up against ACC foe Pittsburgh in the semifinals of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage...
Reggie Walker Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
College Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 9, 2019
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior defensive end Reggie Walker was named to the 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 team as chosen...
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
Professional Sports
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Professional Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
Kansas Community College Football Now Has Its Own Stars, Netflix Series And Scandals
Kansas Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – Day 16 (7/22/19) Final Report
Kansas Headlines
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
Professional Sports
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Read more
Kansas Sports
Kansas Community College Football Now Has Its Own Stars, Netflix Series And Scandals
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service Kansas junior college football plays in the big time these days. The Jayhawk Community College Conference made a key...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Professional Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Professional Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Read more
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Read more
Kansas Community College Football Now Has Its Own Stars, Netflix Series And Scandals
Kansas Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service Kansas junior college football plays in the big time these days. The Jayhawk Community College Conference made a key...
Read more
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – Day 16 (7/22/19) Final Report
Kansas Headlines
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
This is day 16, the final day of the 2019 Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association...
Read more
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
KNDY Local News
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Professional Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Kansas Community College Football Now Has Its Own Stars, Netflix Series And Scandals
Kansas Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service Kansas junior college football plays in the big time these days. The Jayhawk Community College Conference made a key...
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Professional Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Kansas Community College Football Now Has Its Own Stars, Netflix Series And Scandals
Kansas Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service Kansas junior college football plays in the big time these days. The Jayhawk Community College Conference made a key...
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
Professional Sports
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
Professional Sports
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Read more
Kansas Sports
Kansas Community College Football Now Has Its Own Stars, Netflix Series And Scandals
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service Kansas junior college football plays in the big time these days. The Jayhawk Community College Conference made a key...
Read more
Kansas Headlines
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – Day 16 (7/22/19) Final Report
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
This is day 16, the final day of the 2019 Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association...
Read more
Kansas Headlines
KBI Updates On Progress of Clergy Abuse Investigation
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
TOPEKA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released an update on the progress of their task force investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by members...
Read more
KQNK Local News
Special Meeting Board of Education Unified School District #211 July 22, 2019 7:00 A.M.
Marvin Matchett
-
July 23, 2019
FOLLOWING ARE MINUTES AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION. Special Meeting Board of Education Unified School District #211 July...
Read more
Kansas Headlines
Junction City Woman Ordered To Repay More Than $3,800 For Medicaid Fraud
Derek Nester
-
July 22, 2019
WESTMORELAND – (July 19, 2019) – A Junction City woman must repay more than $3,800 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guilty to...
Read more
KNDY Local News
Wisconsin-Based Photographer To Exhibit Art Locally
Derek Nester
-
July 22, 2019
Looking for a place to call home is the subject of photographs on exhibition throughout the month of August at the Lee Dam Center...
Read more
KDNS Local News
Cloud Co. Comm. College Offering Drone Flight School
Derek Nester
-
July 22, 2019
Cloud County Community College's small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems (sUAS) program will be offering a two-day drone flight school workshop in August. The workshop will...
Read more
Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Read more
OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates
Professional Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
Read more
Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise
KNDY Local News
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
Read more
Kansas Community College Football Now Has Its Own Stars, Netflix Series And Scandals
Kansas Sports
Derek Nester
-
July 23, 2019
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service Kansas junior college football plays in the big time these days. The Jayhawk Community College Conference made a key...
Read more
