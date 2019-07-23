Tuesday, July 23, 2019

College Sports

McAtee Selected to 2018-19 NABC Honors Court

Derek Nester -
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second consecutive season, men's basketball player Pierson McAtee was honored by the National Association of Basketball...
College Sports

Kansas Athletics To Sell Beer, Wine at Football Games

Derek Nester -
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics Lawrence, Kan. – Kansas Athletics ticket holders will be able to purchase beer and wine at home football games beginning in...
Kansas To Face Chaminade in 2019 Maui Invitational Opening Game

College Sports Derek Nester -
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics 2019 Maui Invitational Tournament Bracket (PDF) LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men's basketball will face Chaminade in the opening round of the...

Shockers Add Jan. 4 Home Date with Ole Miss

College Sports Derek Nester -
Courtesy of Wichita State Shocker Athletics Wichita State will play host to Ole Miss this season in one of four men's basketball scheduling alliance matchups...

K-State to Face Pittsburgh in Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off

College Sports Derek Nester -
Courtesy of K-State Sports Information MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will match up against ACC foe Pittsburgh in the semifinals of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage...

Reggie Walker Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

College Sports Derek Nester -
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State senior defensive end Reggie Walker was named to the 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 team as chosen...

KNDY Local News

Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday

Derek Nester -
By Bruce Dierking - KNDY News A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old...
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates

Derek Nester -
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant...
KNDY Local News

Fort Riley To Hold Emergency Preparedness Exercise

Derek Nester -
A full-scale exercise is scheduled for July 24 at Fort Riley. During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may...
FCC PUBLIC FILES: KNDY-AM - KNDY-FM - KDNS-FM - KZDY-FM - KQNK-AM - KQNK-FM
Some website images are courtesy of Pixabay.com
Sunflower State Radio is Copyright 2019 - Dierking Communications, Inc.