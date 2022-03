by Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner February 28, 2022 LINCOLN — Facing increased competition from casino gambling, supporters of the Nebraska Lottery are seeking to utilize vending machines to maintain lottery ticket sales. A legislative committee was told Monday that Nebraska is one of only three states with state lotteries that don’t allow sales via vending machines. Allowing vending machines could increase sales by up to $3.9 million a year, legislators were told, which would translate into an additional $800,000 in yearly revenue for the beneficiaries of the State Lottery, which include the Nebraska State Fair and grants for environmental and educational purposes. Supporters said legalizing vending machines would also help alleviate a workforce shortage...