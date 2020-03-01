Welcome to Sunflower State Radio. Our website is currently under re-development at this time. Keep checking back, and we will release our new look here soon.
LISTEN TO OUR STATIONS ONLINE
KD COUNTRY 94 | Z-96.3 THE LAKE | CLASSIC HITS KQNK | 95.5 KNDY | 1570 KNDY
LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS
THE SPORTS TICKET | TVL SPOTLIGHT | KNDY NEWS
WEATHEROLOGY FORECASTS
NORTON AREA | BELOIT AREA | MARYSVILLE AREA | KANSAS RADAR
CONTACT OUR RADIO STATIONS
KDNS & KZDY
P.O. Box 88
Glen Elder, KS 67446
Phone: (785) 545-3220
Email: kdnskzdy@nckcn.com
KQNK AM & FM
1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654
Phone: (785) 877-3378
Email: kqnk@ruraltel.net
KNDY AM & FM
937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508
Phone: (785) 562-2361
Email: kndy@bluevalley.net
ROYALS BUS TRIP DETAILS
Take a ride with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake as we are going
to cheer on the boys in Blue, the Kansas City Royals this Spring
Sunday, May 22nd, 2022
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
8 a.m. Depart from Beloit High School Parking Lot
12:30 p.m. Arrive at Kauffman Stadium
9:30 p.m. Return to Beloit
We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the game, snacks, drinks (pop/water), and a chance to win prizes on the bus ride to the game.
Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is limited!
Hurry these seats will go fast!