Classic Hits 1530 AM/102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK plays the greatest pop, soul, and rock n’ roll from the 70’s, 80’s and early 90’s. We play feel-good music, hosted by outstanding personalities along with fun daily features and weekend themes. We are also the broadcast home for Kansas City Chiefs Football, Kansas State Wildcat Football and Men’s Basketball as well as Kansas City Royals Baseball. You can also catch Norton High School Football, Basketball and Wrestling as well.

WHAT WE PLAY