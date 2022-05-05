Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Station Profile - Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM, 106.7 FM KQNK

Classic Hits 1530 AM/102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK plays the greatest pop, soul, and rock n’ roll from the 70’s, 80’s and early 90’s. We play feel-good music, hosted by outstanding personalities along with fun daily features and weekend themes. We are also the broadcast home for Kansas City Chiefs Football, Kansas State Wildcat Football and Men’s Basketball as well as Kansas City Royals Baseball. You can also catch Norton High School Football, Basketball and Wrestling as well.

WHAT WE PLAY

  • Journey
  • Madonna
  • The Eagles
  • Bon Jovie
  • Billy Joel
  • Phil Collins
  • Prince
  • Elton John
  • U2
  • Michael Jackson
  • Fleetwood Mac

OUR PERSONALITIES

Jay Coffey

Mornings 5a-9a

Joyce Jefferson

Middays 10a-2p

John Summers

Afternoons 2p-7p

Keith Stephen

Evenings 7p-Midnight

Chris Kellogg

Overnights Midnight-5a

The Partyline

Mornings 9a-10a

K-State Wildcats

Football & Men's Basketball

Kansas City Chiefs

Professional Football

