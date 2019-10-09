  • HOME
      Tower Foundation Awards More Than $72,000 in Grants To Seven Applicants

      Derek Nester
      TOPEKA – (October 7, 2019) − Seven organizations have been awarded grants from the Tower Foundation totaling $72,383 to support suicide prevention and mental…
      Kansas Headlines

      Retired City Clerk Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

      Derek Nester
      WICHITA, KAN. – A retired city clerk of Caney, Kan., pleaded guilty today to embezzling city funds, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. Carole Sue Coker,…
      KNDY Local News

      Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/30/19

      Derek Nester
      The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk…
      KNDY Local News

      Marshall Co. Commission Hears About New Jail Financing Options

      Bruce Dierking
      Marshall County Commissioners met last Monday. Sheriff Dan Hargrave, the architect, builder, and bond representative met with the Board to discuss financing options for…
      Professional Sports

      Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Spring Training Game Times

      Derek Nester
      KANSAS CITY, MO (October 8, 2019) – In conjunction with Surprise Stadium and the Texas Rangers, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game…
      KNDY Local Sports

      KNDY Replay: Marysville at Wamego – 10/4/19

      Derek Nester
      The Marysville Bulldogs traveled to Wamego to take on the Red Raiders with the North Central Kansas League title on the line. Catch the…
      College Sports

      Bears Hand K-State Big 12 Home Loss, 31-12

      Derek Nester
      Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas — K-State's searching for consistency. The Wildcats could not find much of it in a 31-12 loss to Baylor…
      College Sports

      Jayhawks Fall To No. 6/4 Sooners, 45-20

      Derek Nester
      Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 6/4-ranked Oklahoma offense proved too powerful to overcome as the Kansas football team dropped its third-straight…
    TOP STORY

    Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Spring Training Game Times

    Professional Sports Derek Nester -
    KANSAS CITY, MO (October 8, 2019) – In conjunction with Surprise Stadium and the Texas Rangers, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game times for its 2020 Spring Training schedule. The first workout date for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday, February 12, followed by position players on Monday, February 17. The Royals have added...
    COLLEGE SPORTS

    Bears Hand K-State Big 12 Home Loss, 31-12

    College Sports Derek Nester -
    Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas — K-State's searching for consistency. The Wildcats could not find much of it in a 31-12 loss to Baylor...
    Jayhawks Fall To No. 6/4 Sooners, 45-20

    College Sports Derek Nester -
    Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 6/4-ranked Oklahoma offense proved too powerful to overcome as the Kansas football team dropped its third-straight...
    K-State Drops Big 12 Opener at Oklahoma State, 26-13

    College Sports Derek Nester -
    Courtesy of K-State Athletics STILLWATER, Okla. - K-State figured if it could win the battle of the red zone against a high-powered Oklahoma State offense,...
    TCU Outscores Kansas, 51-14

    College Sports Derek Nester -
    Courtesy of Kansas Athletics FORT WORTH – On a hot and humid day in Texas, TCU outscored Kansas, 51-14, behind seven touchdowns, each by a different...
    No. 22 K-State Opens Big 12 Play at Oklahoma State

    College Sports Derek Nester -
    Courtesy of K-State Athletics K-State Wildcat Basketball can be heard on Classic Country FM 94.1 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK-FM in...
    PROFESSIONAL SPORTS

    Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Spring Training Game Times

    Professional Sports Derek Nester -
    KANSAS CITY, MO (October 8, 2019) – In conjunction with Surprise Stadium and the Texas Rangers, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game...
    Patrick Mahomes Earns AFC Offensive Player of the Month Honors

    Professional Sports Derek Nester -
    Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The reigning NFL MVP didn’t waste any time getting off to a huge start in 2019. Kansas City Chiefs Football...
    OKC Thunder Adds Akoon-Purcell, Gaddy, Henry & Moreland To Training Camp Roster

    Professional Sports Derek Nester -
    OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard/forward DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, guard Abdul Gaddy, forward Myke Henry and forward/center Eric Moreland,...
    Chiefs Defeat Lions in a Thriller, 34-30, to Remain Unbeaten

    Professional Sports Derek Nester -
    Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Detroit Lions, 34-30, to win a wild, back-and-forth game at Ford Field on...
    OKC Thunder Signs Markel Brown

    Professional Sports Derek Nester -
    OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 24, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Markel Brown to a contract, it was announced today by Executive...
    Join host Wade Gerstner with Sports Director Dusty Deines for The Sports Ticket!

    Catch the show live weekdays at 9:10 AM on KD Country 94 in North Central Kansas, and later in the day here on The Sports Ticket Podcast.

    The Sports Ticket features interviews from local, state and national sports figures about the latest events surrounding our local teams.

    STATE SPORTS

    Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 5 – 10/2/19

    Kansas Sports Derek Nester -
    October 2, 2019, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Week 4 Volleyball Rankings. Information is based on...
    KSHSAA Releases 2019 Volleyball Regional & Sub-State Assignments

    Kansas Sports Derek Nester -
    Sub-State assignments/tournaments 48 sub-state tournaments will be conducted on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26. The winner of each sub-state tournament will advance to the state tournament on...
    2019 Cross Country Regional Assignments Released

    Kansas Sports Derek Nester -
    2019 Regional Cross Country Assignments * Boys Team only ** Girls Team Only CLASS 6A (Saturday, October 26, 2019) 4 Regionals...3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional, Top Ten Runners With...
    Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 3 – 9/25/19

    Kansas Sports Derek Nester -
    September 25, 2019, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
    Kansas Volleyball Association Week 2 Rankings – 9/18/19

    Kansas Sports Derek Nester -
    September 18, 2019, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information...
    KD COUNTRY 94 SPORTS

    Leah Bergmann Named Girls Basketball Coach at St. John's/Tipton

    KDNS Local Sports Dusty Deines -
    St. John's Catholic High School announced on Tuesday that Leah Bergmann is the new head girls basketball coach for the St. John's/Tipton Lady Jays. ...
    Forfeit: Linn vs. Rock Hills Called Off Due To Bulldog Injuries

    KDNS Local Sports Derek Nester -
    Linn, Kan. - The Linn Bulldogs will forfeit their game this week against Rock Hills due to the number of injuries to players at...
    2019 Northern Plains League Football Preview Part 2

    Football Headlines Dusty Deines -
    The 2019 high school football season begins tonight and today we finish our area league previews with the teams from the Northern Plains League...
    2019 Northern Plains League Football Preview Part 1

    Football Headlines Dusty Deines -
    Our 2019 high school football previews continue today with the teams for the Northern Plains League that play in the western districts. All of our...
    2019 North Central Activities Association Football Preview

    KDNS Local Sports Dusty Deines -
    With the 2019 high school football season opening on Friday night, we are previewing area leagues this week.  Today, we look at the North...
    KNDY Local News

    Hanover Hospital Requests Additional Funding

    Bruce Dierking -
    Washington County Commissioners met last Monday and conducted mostly routine business. Hanover Hospital administrator Brittany Oehmke requested $50,000 for the new year, in order...
    Read more
    KNDY Local News

    Nemaha Co. Commissioners To Meet With Wabaunsee Co. Zoning Officer

    Bruce Dierking -
    Nemaha County Commissioners were to meet Monday with the Wabaunsee County Zoning Officer, and had previously met with the Flint Hills Regional Director to...
    Read more
    KNDY Local News

    Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office Awarded 911 Grant

    Bruce Dierking -
    The Kansas 911 Coordinating Council announced recently that the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a grant to replace and maintain a new...
    Read more
