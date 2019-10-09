Join host Wade Gerstner with Sports Director Dusty Deines for The Sports Ticket!
Catch the show live weekdays at 9:10 AM on KD Country 94 in North Central Kansas, and later in the day here on The Sports Ticket Podcast.
The Sports Ticket features interviews from local, state and national sports figures about the latest events surrounding our local teams.
