I’ve been involved in Country music since I was hired to be a bar back in the early 80’s at the World Famous Gilley’s nightclub in Pasadena, Texas during the height of the Urban Cowboy craze. Although Country music has gone through many variations since then it has always been the first preset on my radio because it still has the foundation of real stories told by real people about real life. Some of my favorite current artists are Chris Young, Brantley Gilbert and Jana Kramer. Some of my all-time favorites are Willie Nelson, George Jones and Reba. My wife Fran and I are a blended family of 5 kids, 2 dogs and a cat and when her and I get some free time (ha ha what’s that?) we usually point the car toward the beach, set up camp and just stare at it.