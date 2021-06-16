On-Air Personalities
KD Country 94 plays the biggest country hits from the 1990's & 2000's in addition to the hottest new songs direct from Nashville. Take a moment to get to know our on-air personalities.
Steve HarmonMornings 5a-7a
A “startlingly handsome” guy originally from 166th St. Flushing New York, after years of college classes at SUNY-Adirondack to lose that “NY accent” he found himself on stage with “Reba” winning a Country Music Award for Major Market Air Personality of the Year. His mentors like Bob Kingsley have kept him on the straight and narrow and last year became a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame-Nashville. His life mission to entertain and talk about the personalities behind and making Country Music continues here, with Penny, Tad, Nikki and Rich. When not working you can find Harmon at local shelters trying to find pets their “forever homes.” #adoptdontshop
Wade Gerstner - Waterside WakeupMornings 7a-10a
Wade is a home-grown, hard working guy from Western Kansas who has the “perfect face” for radio! When not running the stations or being on-air with “Waterside Wakeup” or sports, Wade enjoys time with his wife and children. He enjoys playing tennis, basketball, and working out at the Wellness Center. He has now discovered coaching his oldest son in various sports and no, he has not been ejected YET! Wade just turned 22. If you believe that, then he has some oceanfront property in Arizona to sell you!!
Dusty Deines - Waterside WakeupMornings 7a-10a
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.
Penny MitchellMiddays 10a-2p
I was born in Colorado Springs, grew up in Canon City and am insanely proud to be a Colorado native. I met my husband in college at the campus radio station. Our first date was a media banquet; we got engaged three months later. I was working in Colorado Springs at the time; my Dad came VERY close to putting a station bumper sticker on the back of his tux as he walked me down the aisle, but he knew my Mom would have murdered him. We decided to not have kids and instead are putting our veterinarian’s children through school. ;-) I am a voracious reader (I actually kind of hate television). I love to hike, I’ve climbed four of Colorado’s 14,000 foot mountains. I love to travel. I love ALL kinds of music. I still think radio is absolutely magical. You flip a switch, you’re suddenly no longer alone. It’s amazing.
Tad SvendsenAfternoons 2p-7p
I’ve been hooked on radio since I got my first portable set when I was nine years old. I started playing country music on the radio when I was 16, and have been heard on some of the best stations in the nation. I’m a certified gadget fan, but I find I spend too much time charging batteries for my toys. I enjoy looking after the family farms, but don’t enjoy paying the bills. I also enjoy reading and learning, but discovered there’s a lot more to learn. I’m single, clean my own house, do my own laundry, and live with my roommate of 17 years, my dog Grady.
Rich CreegerOvernights Midnight-5a
I’ve been involved in Country music since I was hired to be a bar back in the early 80’s at the World Famous Gilley’s nightclub in Pasadena, Texas during the height of the Urban Cowboy craze. Although Country music has gone through many variations since then it has always been the first preset on my radio because it still has the foundation of real stories told by real people about real life. Some of my favorite current artists are Chris Young, Brantley Gilbert and Jana Kramer. Some of my all-time favorites are Willie Nelson, George Jones and Reba. My wife Fran and I are a blended family of 5 kids, 2 dogs and a cat and when her and I get some free time (ha ha what’s that?) we usually point the car toward the beach, set up camp and just stare at it.
Lon Helton - Country Countdown USASundays 1p-4p
Each week, a charted country star joins Lon Helton to count down the week’s Top 30. Lon is a Nashville insider, well known by the stars. They tell funny, unrehearsed stories about their friends. The show is recorded live each week on Nashville’s historic Music Row. Lon Helton has been host of Country Countdown USA since its inception in 1992. He is Publisher of Country Aircheck, an industry trade magazine. He is also Editor of the Mediabase Country Chart, which is used in this show. Lon’s country radio career began in 1971. He spent 12 years as both personality and programmer in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver. He was Country Editor of Radio & Records for 23 years before founding Country Aircheck. Lon is a member of the Board of Directors of the Country Music Association, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the National Corvette Museum.
Country Gold With Terri ClarkSundays 5p-9p
Country Gold with Terri Clark is a 4-hour show hosted by 8-time CCMA Entertainer of the Year – Terri Clark! Country Gold is music-intensive centered around the biggest hits of the 90’s. Terri provides an insiders insight to this great music and the stars. Each week Terri invites a guest artist to share their personal stories about their favorite song and their favorite country star. Plus, Terri talks with your listeners, answering their questions and playing their requests.
Country Gold With Terri ClarkWeekdays 9:10a-10p
The Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 airs each weekday at 9:10 a.m. on KD Country 94. Hosted by Wade Gerstner and Dusty Deines, the Sports Ticket takes a deep dive into local, state and national sports headlines, and how they relate to life in North Central Kansas. To catch the show live online, listen on our internet stream [ Click Here ] at 9:10 a.m., and if you've missed one of our interviews from the show, you can catch the podcast verson below as well.
The Sports Ticket podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, RadioPublic, Stitcher and TuneIn.