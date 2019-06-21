Employment Opportunities @ Dierking Communications, Inc.
- PART TIME UTILITY PLAYER – KD COUNTRY 94 (KDNS) – GLEN ELDER, KAN.
KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake in Glen Elder, Kansas is seeking an energetic, personable, and reliable individual, who is willing to be our utility player. The right person will need to handle and grow a list of sales accounts, be able to fill in as a host of Waterside Wakeup, (our daily morning show), cover severe weather, be able to do some sports play-by-play announcing and occasional newscasts, with other duties possible.
- Flexible hours for the right person. Experience preferred, but willing to train the right energetic individual. Dierking Communications, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
- You can also send your resume and/or aircheck via our Facebook page or email us at kdnskzdy@nckcn.com.
- KDNS/KZDY Radio
Attn: Wade
PO Box 88
Glen Elder, Kansas 67446