The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) has announced their rosters for their All-Star Games set to be played this June. Two area athletes have been selected to play in the game. On the girls side, Smith Center's Tallon Rentschler will play for the Blue team and in the boys contest, Cav Carlgren of Concordia will be on the Gold Team. The KBCA All-Star Games are scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at Mabee Arena on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. The girls game is slated to tip off at 5:00 with the boys to follow at 7:30. Full rosters can be found below.

