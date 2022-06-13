Search

[NCKS] KBCA All-Star Games This Saturday

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) has announced their rosters for their All-Star Games set to be played this June.  Two area athletes have been selected to play in the game.  On the girls side, Smith Center's Tallon Rentschler will play for the Blue team and in the boys contest, Cav Carlgren of Concordia will be on the Gold Team.  The KBCA All-Star Games are scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at Mabee Arena on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.  The girls game is slated to tip off at 5:00 with the boys to follow at 7:30.  Full rosters can be found below.

KBCA Girls All-Star Game Rosters

KBCA Girls All-Star Profiles

KBCA Boys All-Star Game Rosters

KBCA Boys All-Star Profiles

Western Kansas wheat crops are failing just when the world needs them most

By David Condos - Kansas News Service LANE COUNTY, Kansas —...

U.S. House Ag panel mulls safety net changes in farm bill amid soaring costs

by Allison Winter, Kansas Reflector June 11, 2022 WASHINGTON — Members...

Will it be ‘every state for themselves’ as the federal COVID cash dries up?

by Jennifer Shutt, Kansas Reflector June 12, 2022 WASHINGTON —...

NWS Releases Preliminary Damage Survey For Saturday Tornado Event

The National Weather Service Sunday released their preliminary damage...

Volunteers & Workers Continue To Work In Area Communities Impacted By Tornadic Storms Saturday

Volunteers and workers wearied from a full day of...

Marshall County Begins Cleanup Efforts Following Tornadic Storms Saturday Evening

A powerful slow moving storm system developed late Saturday...

Tornadic Thunderstorms Move Across Marshall County; Damage to Marysville, Blue Rapids & Waterville

UPDATED INFORMATION @ 11:00 PM City of Blue Rapids...

Deadline July 15 For Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship Applications

MARYSVILLE -­ Marysville, KS – Applications are now available...
Western Kansas wheat crops are failing just when the world needs them most

By David Condos - Kansas News Service LANE COUNTY, Kansas — This time of year, the wheat growing in this part of western Kansas should be thigh-high...
U.S. House Ag panel mulls safety net changes in farm bill amid soaring costs

by Allison Winter, Kansas Reflector June 11, 2022 WASHINGTON — Members...
Will it be ‘every state for themselves’ as the federal COVID cash dries up?

by Jennifer Shutt, Kansas Reflector June 12, 2022 WASHINGTON —...

6-13-22 8-MAN ALL STAR GAMES RECAP-ROYALS-CWS-NHL-NBA-GOLF

https://audioboom.com/posts/8101351-6-13-22-8-man-all-star-games-recap-royals-cws-nhl-nba-golf
Orioles vs. Royals Game Highlights (6/12/22) | MLB Highlights

Orioles vs. Royals Game Highlights (6/11/22) | MLB Highlights

West Takes 20-14 Slugfest For Third Straight DII All-Star Win

Contrary to what happened in the 8-Man Division I...

Norton County Community Foundation Awards $34,732 in May Grant Cycle

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/7/2022

Arrest Made In Kensington Bank Robbery Case

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/31/2022

Dr. Kenneth Duensing To Retire After 39 Years In Medicine

Armstrong out as MCHHS CEO

Severe Weather Possible Across Northeast & North Central Kansas Today & Tonight

Local Business Owner Wins “We Kan” Award

Fatality Accident Takes Life Of Recent Southern High Graduate

Pool Leak & Staffing Part Of Marysville City Council Meeting Discussions – 5/23/2022

Waterville Nickel Day Celebration Begins Friday, Continues Saturday

Norton County Community Foundation Awards $22,950 in Scholarships

Paintings Reflect Artist’s Interests At Lee Dam Center for Fine Art

Flood Watch Issued For Portion Of The KNDY Listening Area

Local, Area Students Earn Degrees From Cloud County Community College

Norton County Community Foundation Announces Match Day 2022 Participants

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/16/2022

2022 8-Man All-Star Weekend Schedule of Events In Beloit

